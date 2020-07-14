Alleged Fraud: Hushpuppi Denied Bail By US Judge

Suspected Nigerian fraudster Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi has been denied bail in the United States in spite of his lawyer, Gal Pissetzky insisting that his job as an Instagram celebrity paid for the $10,000 monthly rent on his luxury Dubai flat.

His lawyers had applied for him to leave jail with an electronic tag and live with the uncle of a woman with whom he has a child with, but US prosecutors opposed the bail application.

UAE’s The National reported that prosecutors said he could commit crimes with just a smartphone and an internet connection and that he posed too much of a flight risk.

Reacting to prosecutors’ argument, Pissetzky said his client had too much to lose if he flees from the United States.

Judge Jeffrey Gilbert who watched the proceedings from a prison video link, denied Hushpuppi bail on grounds of him being a flight risk. Gilbert ordered that the suspected Nigerian fraudster be remanded in custody until he is taken to a court in California.