Alleged Fraud: Court Grants Adeherself N500,000 Bail

An Ikeja Special Offences Court granted social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale alias ‘Adeherself’, bail of N500,000 on Wednesday.

Adeherself was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and she was arraigned in court on July 7, over alleged possession of the fraudulent document.

EFCC counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, informed the court that the defendant was arrested following intelligence received by the anti-graft agency on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

“Adeherself on June 15, with the intent to defraud, had in her possession a fraudulent document which was entitled ‘WhatsApp’.

“The offence violates Sections 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011,” Daji said.

While ruling, Justice Sherifat Solebo granted the defendant N500,000 bail and instructed her to provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court.

Solebo adjourned the case until August 5 for substantive hearing.