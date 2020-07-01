Alaafin of Oyo’s First Wife Receives Lovely Surprise From Younger Queens On Her Birthday

Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, the first and oldest wife of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, clocked 77 years old on Monday.

To mark the special day, the beautiful woman received a lovely surprise from her co-wives and younger queens.

The queens also flooded their social media pages with beautiful photos of Ayaba Abibat.

Taking to her Instagram page, Olori Memunat Omowumi wrote;

“My dearest Queen-mother, remember that you are one of the best things that God has ever blessed me with. You have always believed in me and I promise not to disappoint you.

I truly feel so lucky for having you as my Queen-mother. For me, you are the most incredible Queen-mother in the whole universe. Thank you for everything Mom. I love you ma. HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN MOTHER”

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCDRBkspa8M/?igshid=12qfow2t4dcg9