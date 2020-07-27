Akpabio Names Lawmakers Who Benefited From NDDC Contracts: Report

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has named members of the National Assembly who massively benefitted from contracts at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), according to THISDAY.

The names of the lawmakers were said to be attached to the letter the minister sent to the house of representatives.

The minister was responding to an ultimatum given by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, to name the lawmakers who got the contracts within 48hours or face the “wrath of the house”.

This was a result of an assertion made by Akpabio when he appeared before a house panel probing the alleged mismanagement of N81.5 billion by the interim management committee (IMC) of the commission — He had said federal lawmakers were the biggest beneficiaries of the contracts awarded by the commission.

However, when Akpabio’s letter on the floor of the house on Thursday, Gbajabiamila did not mention that there was a list of contract beneficiaries attached to the letter.

THISDAY reports that Peter Nwaoboshi, senate committee chairman on NDDC; Matthew Urhoghide, senate committee chairman on public accounts, and James Manager, senator representing Delta South, were listed as beneficiaries.

Sam Anyanwu, a former senator representing Imo east, and Nicholas Mutu, a lawmaker from Delta(who currently chairs the house committee on gas resources) who chaired the house NDDC committee in the last assembly, were also named as beneficiaries.

Nwaoboshi’s was named as one who got 53 projects, Mutu said to have received 74 contracts, then Urhoghide, Manager and Anyanwu were said to have got 31 contracts in total.

The newspaper also reported that there were no costs attached to the contracts said to have been awarded to these legislators.