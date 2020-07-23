Akpabio Denies Saying Lawmakers Got 60 Percent Of NDDC Contracts

Godswill Akpabio, Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, has denied saying members of the National Assembly enjoyed 60 percent of the contracts in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The minister in a letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker during Thursday plenary said the only reference he made to 60 percent during his presentation before the NDDC committee on Monday was in response to a question by a member of the committee.

According to Akpabio, the member had sought to know whether a Medical Director can serve as an Executive Director Project, to which he responded by saying that since 50 to 60 percent of NDDC contracts were medical-related, there was nothing wrong in a Medical Director serving in that capacity.

Akpabio further stated that the Executive Director Project of the NDDC forwarded to him a list of 19 owed contracts which the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC insisted must be paid before the 2020 budget of the commission is passed.

The minister also stated that the NDDC has jot executed any contract under the 2020 budget since it has not been passed, while the 2019 budget was passed in April and has not been implemented

The letter was then referred to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.