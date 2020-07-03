Airport Reopening: Politicians’ Aides Not Allowed Inside Terminal — FG

As the country prepares to reopen airports, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Thursday said only travellers would be allowed inside terminals.

Sirika had earlier announced that Abuja and Lagos airports would resume domestic operations on July 8; and Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports, July 11.

Speaking in an interactive session with members of Senate Committee on Aviation in Abuja, the minister said: “All those who have no business in travelling will certainly not be allowed to enter the airport.

“So, anybody coming into the airports this time around, whether as a personality, ministers, or even honourable members and senators, will not be carrying their aides into the airports any longer.”

“So, the VIPs should help us and take responsibility, and ensure that they don’t add to our problems in the country.”

Read Also: Smart Adeyemi Takes Over Melaye’s Aviation Committee Chairmanship

He said machines that process passengers faster had been installed at the airports.

Asked if passenger capacity of aircrafts would be reduced due to social distancing protocol, Sirika said his ministry was working with the airlines to come up with protocols before reopening.

He, however, but at bay, fears that there would be any significant increase in airfare.

“Price is not in my hand, but like I said, with what we have put in place, I do not think that anything significant will happen to affect the propensity to fly,” he said.