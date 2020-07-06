AGN Visits Regina Daniels’ Home; Names Her Newborn “Nollywood Baby Of The Year” (Video)

Executives of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, recently paid a courtesy visit to the home of new mum, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria visited the couple to congratulate them on the birth of their baby boy.

The visit was led by the association’s President, Emeka Rollas who presented the gifts to the new parents.

During the presentation of the gifts, Emeka Rollas said;

“This is our baby, Nollywood baby of the year, we are here to rejoice with your family”.

The event took place at the couple’s palatial resident at Royal Court villa in Abuja and it was held during their weekly family reunion.

Watch the video below: