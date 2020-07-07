AGN Replies Lala Akindoju After Codemning Visit To Regina Daniels

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has reacted to a statement made by actress, Lala Akindoju over a visit the guild paid to the new mom, Regina Daniels.

In an earlier report, Lala Akindoju had condemned the courtesy visit paid to Regina Daniels by the AGN.

Nollywood actress and representative of the guild, Monalisa Chinda Coker, addressing the statement on social media, stressed that her statement is coming out of her ignorance.

Sharing on Instagram the actress also made available some conducts that is been carried out by the guild.

