Adeherself’s Mum Caught Pricing A Benz While Daughter Remains In EFCC Custody

Popular social media influencer and comedian, Adeherself’s mum was recently caught finding out the price of a Benz car on the Instagram page of a car vendor, Tunham Autos.

This comes after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned Adeherself over alleged possession of fraudulent documents.

Despite the fact her first daughter is still in the anti-graft’s custody, Mrs Sandra Johns Adewale, whose Instagram handle is “@solacookery”, was seen asking for the price of a 2011 Benz E350 posted by Tunham Autos.

@solacookery wrote on the comment section of the page; “price please”.

This has also sparked mixed reactions among web users.

See screenshot of her comment below: