Adeherself Speaks Up After Release From EFCC Custody

Social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale Rukayat, also known as Adeherself, has put out a video to appreciate her fans for their love and support.

This comes days after the social media influencer regained her freedom.

Adeherself, who was spotted on her mum’s Instagram live session on Thursday, met her bail conditions and she was subsequently released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the skit maker released an official video in which she addressed her fans and followers.

The social media influencer captioned the post with the words;

“Look whooooo’s back 😃😃…@adeherselfreporting from Channel 2020 news..I’ve missed you all..namaste ..much love“

Watch the video