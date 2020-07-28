Adeherself Pens Emotional Message To Fans; Reveals She Is In Pains

Social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, also known as Adeherself, penned an emotional message to her fans and followers on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls Adeherself was released on bail from EFCC custody after she was arraigned for possession of fraudulent documents.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 20-year-old skit maker pleaded with her fans to be patient with her as she recovers from this phase of her life.

The comedian shared the photo above with the words;

”If there’s one thing I’ve learnt in life, it’s to never give up no matter how hard things may get in life…. I Am Adeherself, yes I’m cheerful, happy, playful, energetic and free spirited, I wunt deny the fact that right now I’m in pains and presently going through a phase I never imagined I could ever face in life.

I know I will come out of this victorious, and by the special grace of God with the help of my counselor, I’ll be Adeherself the real King of Queens once again.

To all my lovers out there, I’m sorry I have not been able to say much about what has been going on concerning the whole situation on ground.

please understand that this still an on going case, and I’m following the instructions of my lawyers…

I love you all with all my heart and I assure you that’s Adeherself will be Adeherself once again.”



See her post below: