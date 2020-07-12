Actress Regina Daniels Shares More Maternity Photos

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to share more maternity photos.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the new mum, who is still awe of the beauty of motherhood, shared the throwback shots as she begins her journey.

The actress, who welcomed a baby boy, captioned one of the photos with the words;

“The universe is bringing people into your life that push you to be the best version of yourself.“

Information Nigeria recalls the actress made some revelations about her experience during an interview with BBC pidgin.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Opens Up On Her Motherhood Experience (Video)

See her post below:

The actress’ first post
The actress’ first post
Her follow-up post
Her follow-up post
Photo from her maternity shoot
Photo from her maternity shoot

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here