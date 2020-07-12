Actress Regina Daniels Shares More Maternity Photos

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to share more maternity photos.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the new mum, who is still awe of the beauty of motherhood, shared the throwback shots as she begins her journey.

The actress, who welcomed a baby boy, captioned one of the photos with the words;

“The universe is bringing people into your life that push you to be the best version of yourself.“

Information Nigeria recalls the actress made some revelations about her experience during an interview with BBC pidgin.

See her post below: