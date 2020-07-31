Actress Lizzy Gold Reveals Why She Is Not Getting Married (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, has shared with fans and followers why she would not be getting married.

According to the actress, 80% of marriages in Africa always leave women being ‘slaves’ of their husbands.

Her decision is coming after the actress shared a story of how a heavily pregnant woman was doing the chores while her husband watched.

READ ALSO – I Can Never Be Friends With My Ex-Boyfriend, Says Actress Lizzy Gold

In her post, she wrote: “I ve realised that 80% of marriages in Africa women are meant to do the house chores…”

See Post Here: