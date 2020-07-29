Actress Lizzy Anjorin Flaunts Huge Sum Of Money She Received From Her Friends

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has taken to her Instagram page to show off wads of 500 naira notes and cheques she received from her friends as wedding gifts.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the newly-married actress uploaded a video in which she expressed her gratitude to her friends.

In the video, two cheque notes could been under bundles of naira notes.

Although, the actress did not display the amount of money written on the notes, she said they each carry the sum of N5 million.

Anjorin also disclosed that she would be going on a four-day honeymoon courtesy of the gift.

The actress captioned the video with the words;

“While some women enjoy pulling down their fellow other women are busy spoil their friends silly…

.

MADAM J & HUBBY

MADAM K

Something is jumping gragragra in my mind to tag them, Abi mk I tag them ni ???🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️

THIS GIFT IS JUST TOO MUCH FAA KILODE ..“

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDLa2fxpo_h/?igshid=1iinoim4026va