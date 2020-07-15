Actress Joke Jigan Shows Off Her Dancing Skills In Raunchy Video

Popular Yoruba actress, Joke Jigan has caused a stir on social media after she shared a raunchy video of herself dancing seductively in a revealing outfit.

The movie star turned off her comment section as she revealed she is the happiest person on earth and she pleaded with her fans and followers to patronize her brand.

Sharing the video, the mother of one wrote;

“The struggle is real 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣mood for the rest of this week!!!!! Am the happiest person on earth right now!!!!! Biko comman buy what am selling o!!!“

Watch the video