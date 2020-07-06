Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo Celebrates 59th Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, alias RMD, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his 59th birthday.

The movie star turned a year older on Monday and he had earlier expressed his desire to flood his timeline with 59 pictures to mark the special day.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actor shared an handsome photo of himself with the caption;

“59 and counting! Grateful! Thankful! #birthdayboy #2020nofallingofhand”

In a follow-up post, the former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State shared another photo with a caption which reads;

“What a birthday this is turning out to be. I have to start saying thank you now for all the out pouring of love. Looks like you guys have posted the 59 photos already. Or should I go ahead and still post? I’m ready o!”

See his post below: