‘Actor Mawuli Gavor Is A National Cake’ – BBNaija Star, Khloe

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, also known as Khloe, shared a post in which she referred to Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor as a ‘national cake’.

This is coming after Elozonam narrated how his former love interest, Diane abandoned him to be with the Ghanaian actor while they were at a party.

During Tuesday’s episode of the BBNaija reunion, it was revealed that Diane had a crush on Gavor and it affected her relationship with Elozonam.

Reacting to the latest discovery, Khloe wrote on her Instagram story;

“If you know you know“

“MG is a national cake”

See her post below: