‘Actor Mawuli Gavor Is A National Cake’ – BBNaija Star, Khloe

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, also known as Khloe, shared a post in which she referred to Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor as a ‘national cake’.
This is coming after Elozonam narrated how his former love interest, Diane abandoned him to be with the Ghanaian actor while they were at a party.
During Tuesday’s episode of the BBNaija reunion, it was revealed that Diane had a crush on Gavor and it affected her relationship with Elozonam.
Reacting to the latest discovery, Khloe wrote on her Instagram story;
“If you know you know“
“MG is a national cake”
See her post below: