Actor, Jude Chukwuka Expresses Gratitude To Naira Marley After Receiving N1 Million Gift

Popular artiste, Naira Marley has finally given the sum of N1 million to veteran actor, Jude Chukwuka for performing his hit song, ‘Mafo’.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had earlier reacted to a viral video of Chukwuka singing his song and he asked fans to locate him.

“I’ve got 1million Naira here for you sir. Marlians help me find him,” the ‘Mafo’ singer tweeted.

Giving an update, Naira Marley said he has found the actor as he tweeted;

“I just found out Elderly Marlian guy. Igbo name but he speaks perfect Yoruba.wooooow. Sending his N1m now.“

Taking to Instagram, Chukwuka shared a video where he expressed his gratitude to the singer and his fans for the gift.

The actor wrote;

“@nairamarley thank you for the gift and a special thanks to all the #marlians.”

See the post