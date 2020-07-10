Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Recounts How He Waited 3 Years Before Welcoming First Child

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has recounted how he and his wife struggled with fertility issues for three years before they welcomed their first child.

The actor, who now has two kids, went public with his story while commemorating the birthday of his first son.

Okanlawon wrote;

“After 3 yrs of trying and then finally being told we couldn’t conceive your mum came home crying. I held her close and let her cry then when she was done I tilted up her face, looked her straight in the eyes and told her “That’s not what God told me! We will have our own children!”.

“On this day, 10th July, 4 years ago I woke up to the cry of a child my heart swelled with love and pride… and I understood for the first time the hearts of both my heavenly and earthly fathers towards me! Happy 4th Birthday Demide… I’m super proud to call you son. Luv, DeyemiTheDaddy p.s. @damilolaokanlawon see how I fulfilled my promise of giving you beautiful sons”.

See his post below: