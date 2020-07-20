Acting NDDC MD Faints While Being Probed By House Of Reps Committee (Video)

Professor Kenebradikumo Pondei, the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, fainted during a session of the House of Representatives Committee probing the commission.

According to reports, Pondei passed out while he was being asked why the commission under his leadership made huge payments to companies without appropriation.

It was gathered that officials of the commission attempted to revive him before he was later taken out of the venue.

The public hearing has also been adjourned for 30 minutes.

A video capturing the moment has surfaced online.

Watch the video below: