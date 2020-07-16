US based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has raised an alarm after an unknown individual stole his identity by opening an Instagram account with his name.

The controversial rapper made a video in which he claimed the hijacker stalks him on all his social media platforms, steals all his videos, photos and captions, which he then uploads on the photo-sharing app.

The rapper also held a printed copy of the fake account as he asked his fans to report it till it is taken down.

Watch the video below: