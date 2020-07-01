774,000 Jobs: Tinubu’s Daughter, Mc Oluomo, Others To Supervise FG Recruitment

The Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo and Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu have both been appointed into the 20-member committee that will undertake the recruitment of 20,000 youths in Lagos by the federal of government.

This is in line with the federal government move to employ about 774, 000 youths for three months.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Monday, inaugurated, by virtual means, the 20-member committees in the 36 States and the FCT that will select the 1000 persons per Local government area that would be engaged in the scheme.

They are to be paid N20,000 a month.