774,000 Jobs: NDE Must Carry Out Recruitment Exercise – Senate Insists

The senate has insisted that the ministry of labour can only act in a supervisory role in the proposed recruitment of 774,000 low skilled Nigerians for the special public works scheme.

The upper chamber further maintained that the National Directorate of Employment(NDE) would roll out the recruitment process as empowered by the law.

It could be recalled that the Senate and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Kayamo SAN have been at daggers drawn over who should carry out the recruitment.

Read Also: NASS Dares Buhari, Halts 774,000 Jobs Programme

According to the Senate panel, the NDE is to anchor the recruitment under the supervision of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Senate president, Ahmed Lawan in his remark said the National Assembly would then provide the oversight function.

He said, “The ministry has supervisory role and the National Assembly has the oversight function,” Lawan said.