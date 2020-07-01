774,000 Jobs: Don’t Abuse Your Positions, Buhari Warns Public Servants

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned public office holders to desist from using their positions or influence on anyone seeking for government jobs, adding that such act is “antithetical to the character of the administration.”

He made the comment less than 24 hours after it was reported that members of the National Assembly walked out the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, during an investigative hearing over the 774,000 jobs offer of the Federal Government.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, made Buhari’s position known via in a statement sent to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “The President’s repeated warning followed persistent reports of fraudsters using the business cards and purported referral letters from presidential aides and other government officials to solicit employment, contract and other favours.”

“This system should be allowed to work for all Nigerians without interference”, the Minister stated.