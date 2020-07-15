71-Year-Old Ghanaian Nanny Arrested For Child Abuse (Video)

A 71-year-old Ghanaian nanny identified as Abena Yeboah has been arrested by NYPD officers after being caught on camera physically abusing an infant under her care.

The Prosecutor’s Office said the Bronx woman who was hired to take care of a baby in Hackensack, was charged with one count of Title 9 child abuse.

Officials disclosed that the police in Hackensack were first notified of the alleged abuse on July 8.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella who announced her arrest, said: “During her time as a nanny for the family, she was observed on a nanny camera physically abusing the child by hitting, kicking, and yanking the child by the arm.”

Watch The Video Here: