70-Year-Old Man Rapes Eight-Year-Old Girl In Niger

A 70-year-old man has reportedly been arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the Chanchaga area of Minna, Niger State.

The suspect, identified as Mohammed Sani Umar (Tela) allegedly raped the girl twice before giving her N80 to stay quiet about the incident. But the young girl later revealed that the septuagenarian defiled her when her mom noticed her strange behavior and examined her.

Narrating the ordeal, the girl’s uncle, Abubakar told Sahara Reporters: “She was sick for some weeks and after every treatment, she was still not very well. Then, a neighbor advised her mother to keep a close watch on the girl, which the mother started doing. After some days, she saw some stains in her underwear and asked her what happened to her. The little girl took the mother to his place and on reaching there, she just pointed at him. On sighting the woman and the girl, he started begging them to cover it up so he will take responsibility,” Abubakar narrated.

He also said Umar confessed to the crime after he was beaten by angry members in the community before they handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.