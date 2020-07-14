602 Repentant Boko Haram Members Denounce Membership

602 repentant Boko Haram members have denounced their membership of the terrorist group and swore an oath of allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, July 13.

The former insurgents, who have completed a de-radicalization rehabilitation and reintegration program organized by Operation Safe Corridor, denounced their membership of the insurgent group at the Malam Sidi Camp in Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe State.

They denounced their membership of the terrorist group before an 11-man Quasi-Judicial Panel headed by Justice Nehizena Afolabi, of the Federal High Court, Gombe.

The Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Maj. Gen. Bamidele Shafa, said the appearance of the repentant insurgents before the judicial panel was a major requirement before their reintegration into the society.

“The panel is for the clients to appear before it to confess their pasts and denounce their membership of Boko Haram, Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) as the case may be and swear Oath of Allegiance to be loyal, discipline and obedient citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and then make a commitment.”