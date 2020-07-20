55-Year-Old Arrested For Defiling 14-Year-Old Neighbour

A 55-year-old man identified as Emeka Okwuome, has been arrested for defiling his 14-year-old neighbor at their residence located at No 22, Oladuni Street, Ejigbo, Lagos.

It was gathered that he was nabbed on Friday, July 17th, 2020. According to Vanguard News, the suspect who’s a widower, and a trader was caught assaulting the primary six pupil in a bathroom in their compound.

The victim who had lost her mother was brought to Lagos to stay with a relative. She had gone to have her bath when the suspect knocked on the bathroom door and ordered her to open for him despite other empty bathrooms.

READ ALSO – 71-Year-Old Ghanaian Nanny Arrested For Child Abuse (Video)

According to her, “he met me in the kitchen one day and started fondling my breasts. He pulled me close to him and released me when he heard footsteps approaching and he warned me never to tell anybody what happened. I was bathing on Friday when I heard a knock. He said he was the one and ordered me to open the door, that he wanted to urinate. I opened the door out of fear. When he came in, he started fondling with my breasts and inserted his fingers into my vagina. When I told him to leave me alone, he said if I shouted he would beat me. He covered my mouth with one of his hands, but I continued moaning in pains until one of our neighbours, who wanted to a bath asked how many people were in the bathroom. The neighbour insisted she would not leave there until those in the bathroom came out.”

However, Emeka on his part blamed the devil for his action. “It was the devil’s handiwork.