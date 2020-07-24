44-Year-Old Man Defiles Underage Girl In Adamawa

The police in Adamawa state have arrested a 44-year-old man named Ezekiel Mahai for allegedly raping an underage girl with special needs.

According to the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, Mahai allegedly raped the girl in Prakwanta Village after a carefully calculated plan.

Mahai was said to have also carefully monitored the movement of his victim’s mother before raping her.

“The victim is now undergoing medical screening while the suspect has been taken into custody for investigation and prosecution,” Nguroje said.