35-Year-Old Lady Marries 20-Year-Old Step Son, Expecting Child With Him

A Russian social media influencer who is pregnant for her 20-year-old stepson has married him after divorcing his father.

Marina Balmasheva, 35, from the western Russian region of Krasnodar Krai, lived with her husband Alexey, 45, from 2007 for over 10 years before they got divorced.

This week, she shared a video as she married her ex-husband’s son Vladimir Shavyrin who she raised from the age of 7, and revealed they are expecting their first child, a baby boy.

Marina first made headlines when she shared a picture in May of herself at 22 with Vladimir when he was seven, alongside a snap of them together now.