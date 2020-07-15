15 Nigerian Cultists Arrested In Italy

About 15 Nigerians said to be members of the ‘Eiye’ confraternity have been arrested in a raid dubbed “Pesha”, conducted by the Italian police on Tuesday, July 21.

The Italian police which said that the Nigerian cultists had roots in Nigeria and have series of international contacts in France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden and other European countries, also disclosed that they were arrested following a tip-off by a disgruntled member of the group who was brutalised after violating some of cult codes.

The statement partly read;

“The 15 people detained by order of the L’Aquila District Anti-Mafia Directorate are of Nigerian nationality.

“All those arrested belong to the “Pesha” cell which had its influence on the entire Adriatic coastal area from Teramo to Ancona.

The suspects are currently being detained at the police headquarters in Teramo and would be prosecuted.