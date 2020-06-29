What To Do When You Think Of Disrespecting A Woman – Omashola

Reality TV star, Omashola has shared a piece of advice to men as it concerns dealing with women.

According to Omashola, the best way to avoid disrespecting a woman is to think of how one is born into the world.

The reality star has been praised on several occasions for his respectful behaviours towards the female housemates during the BBNaija show.

Sharing on social media, he wrote: “Whenever you think about disrespecting a woman, think about how you were born into the world”

