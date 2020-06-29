Venita Akpofure Celebrates Her Second Daughter On Her 3rd Birthday

Nigerian actress and former BBnaija housemate, Venita Akpofure has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her second daughter as she turns 3 years old.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the mum of two shared adorable pictures of her daughter accompanied with a beautiful message which reads;

‘Happy Birthday Queen,

When God brought you to me, I was delighted. You came healthy and happy and strong. Such a confident and self-assured little madam you are now. I thank God for your adorable and strong personality. Queen daughter, I pray that God will bestow favor upon your life so that you may enjoy victory in whatever you do. Have a beautiful birthday celebration, my dear. May you flourish and prosper abundantly in every aspect of your beautiful life. And may God continue to provide and bless me with all the resources to ensure you and your sister excel and exceed always.’

See her post below: