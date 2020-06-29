Toke Makinwa Opens Up About Her Struggle With PTSD

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa recently opened up about her struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Taking to Instagram, the media personality posted a video of US television talk-show host, Oprah Winfrey in which she spoke about her relationship with her mother and how she was not accepted because of her skin and looks.

Reacting to the clip, Makinwa wrote;

“We are all broke different, Therapy saved me. I’m not a hundred percent, but I can say that going to therapy has really helped. One day I hope I’m brave enough to share my journey to healing fro PSTD through therapy. Forgive some today, I know it’s difficult but life is short. And just like Oprah played music and family thanked her, mum, I pray you all get the courage to go to those dark places and come out in the light. Love you all – TM”.



See the post below: