Teach Your Children Things You Weren’t Taught – Rapper Erigga (Photo)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga has taken to social media to advise parents on raising their children.

According to the rapper, material things wear off quickly but knowledge will go on to benefit whoever has it.

Erigga stressed that parents should stop buying things they never had for their kids instead they should teach them things they were not taught.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “Instead of buying your children all the things you never had, you should teach them all the things you were never taught. Material wears out but Knowlege stays”

