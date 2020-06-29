Regina Daniels Welcomes Baby Boy With Hubby, Ned Nwoko (Photo)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has welcomed a baby boy with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress’ brother, Samuel Daniels took to his Instagram page on Monday to break the good news and to congratulate the new parents.

Sharing a photo of the actress, he wrote;

“OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW?

Congratulations my diamond 💎

It’s a bouncing baby boy

Iyanu ti sele 🌎🙏

@regina.daniels @regina.daniels

Gods the greatest ❤️“

Samuel also shared screenshots of him talking to the actress via video call from her hospital bed.

See the photos below: