Prince Ned Nwoko Shares Lovely Family Portrait

Nigerian politician and business mogul,Prince Ned Nwoko uploaded a lovely family portrait on his Instagram page on Sunday.

The photo, which features the full family, includes his fifth wife, Laila Nwoko, his last wife, Regina Daniels and a fraction of his children.

In the photo, the lawyer’s wives could be seen sitting in the middle while he stands behind them with two fingers in the air.

Sharing the photo via the photo-sharing app, the lawmaker simply wrote; “Family” with the peace sign emoji (two fingers).

Information Nigeria recalls Regina was treated to a baby shower that was well-attended by close friends and family members on Saturday.

See his post below: