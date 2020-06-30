Police: How Kidnappers Killed Doctor, His Son And Friend After Receiving N7.5m Ransom

The Nigeria police force has confirmed the arrest of two suspected kidnappers in connection with the murder of a medical doctor named Audu Benedict, his son and one other.

According to the statement, Benedict, 70, was kidnapped alongside Iramon, his son, aged 32; and Samaila Akenjinba, his associate, aged 30; while travelling from Takum in Taraba state to Abuja on March 10, 2019.

For several months, the abducted persons were in captivity despite paying ransom to their abductors. But they were later killed.

The suspects were identified as Henry Terkula, 25, and Terhile Tsavbe, a 30-year-old indigene of Benue state.

The statement via the official Twitter handle of the Police noted that the victims were killed and buried in a shallow grave by the kidnappers despite receiving N7.5m as ransom.

“Police Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team arrested two (2) suspects for the kidnap of a Medical Doctor, Audu Benedict, his son and one of his associates in Katsina-ala LGA, Benue State while travelling from Taraba State to Abuja on 10th March, 2019,” he said.

“The suspects, Henry Terkula Gwa ‘m’ 25yrs from Donga LGA of Benue State and Terhile Tsavbe, ‘m’ 30yrs from Gawa village, Katsina-ala LGA of Benue State were arrested on the 6th and 11th June, 2020.

“Investigations revealed that the criminal gang collected 7.5 million naira as ransom from the families of the victims as condition for their release.

“The suspects forced the late Dr Audu Benedict to issue them a cheque of N500,000 which they cashed in a commercial bank in Gboko town, Benue State. Subsequently, the suspects killed the three (3) victims and had them buried in a shallow grave at Gawa in Katsina-ala LGA of Benue State.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large and the police team is on the verge of exhuming the remains of the slain victims”.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has assured that the battle against criminal elements in the country is a continuous one. He calls for all hands to be on deck towards decisive victory and reclaiming of the public space from the criminal elements. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) June 29, 2020