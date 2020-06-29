Police Arrest Two Fathers For Raping Daughters In Lagos

Police in Lagos has arrested a 61-year-old man accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with his 19-year-old daughter.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos noted that Eke Kanu was apprehended following a complaint from a female lawyer at the Ikorodu Police Station.

According to him, the victim said her father has been engaging in the immoral act since she was small and threatened to deal with her if she tells anyone.

She added that when Kanu discovered that she was pregnant; he took her to a chemist where she was administered some drugs and injection to abort the pregnancy.

Elkana said the victim has been taken to a medical center for treatment and forensic examination and the suspect has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

Similarly, he disclosed that the Bariga Police Station received a report on Friday that one Chibuike Kalu had defiled his 14-year-old daughter.

The command’s spokesman stated that the 33-year-old suspect confessed that he committed the crime and the victim has also been taken to a medical center for treatment and forensic examination.