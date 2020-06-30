Police Arrest Lady With Aborted Premature Baby (Photo)

Following a tip-off, Police operatives attached 33 Division in collaboration with the Nsugbe Vigilante group arrested one Chidera Nwaoga, 24, in Anambra State.

She was arrested with a premature baby girl concealed inside a rubber bucket on her way to bury the child inside the bush before she was apprehended.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, who was heavenly pregnant, approached a quack and untrained chemist, Odimegwu Ikunne, who allegedly administered an injection on her and aborted the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, a search was executed at the premises of the quack chemist and some quantity of expired drugs/ syringes were recovered while the said Chidera, who was weak and lost much blood when arrested has now fully recovered due to urgent medical attention she received at Multicare hospital.

Consequently, the decomposing baby was buried based on expert’s advice in order not to constitute a health hazard to the public.