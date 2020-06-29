Nigerians React To Burna Boy’s BET Award Speech

Michael Isaac
Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has won the Best International Act for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win the BET Awards back to back.

The Nigerian singer floored Innoss’B (DRC), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Dave (UK), Stormzy (UK), Ninho (France), and S.Pri Noir (France) to scoop the gong at the first-ever virtual BET Awards which held on Sunday night.

Reacting to the news, Nigerians on social media has shared their views concerning his speech on receiving the award.

The singer, in his speech, said in part: “Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were, because, in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter”

Watch The Video Here:

See Reactions Here:

https://twitter.com/sezzz_g/status/1277500749648445441?s=20

 

