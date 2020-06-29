Nigerians React To Burna Boy’s BET Award Speech

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has won the Best International Act for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win the BET Awards back to back.

The Nigerian singer floored Innoss’B (DRC), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Dave (UK), Stormzy (UK), Ninho (France), and S.Pri Noir (France) to scoop the gong at the first-ever virtual BET Awards which held on Sunday night.

Reacting to the news, Nigerians on social media has shared their views concerning his speech on receiving the award.

The singer, in his speech, said in part: “Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were, because, in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter”

Tell 'em Africa we don tire

So here comes the African Giant

Many, many people don't try ah

But you can't test the African Giant@burnaboy 👑 — MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) June 29, 2020

"In order for Black Lives to Matter, Africa must Matter." – @burnaboy on reversing the effects of colonialism on the continent. — Dometi Pongo (@Dometi_) June 29, 2020

Love hearing @burnaboy speak. While accepting his #BETAwards he encouraged Black folks to return to the motherland. “In order for Black lives to matter, Africa must matter.” — Marquise Francis (@theMarquiseF) June 29, 2020

African giant 2020…congrats to the odogwu himself on his Bet award. Best international act. @burnaboy pic.twitter.com/QJEdcExJgv — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) June 29, 2020

BET HER Award & Best International Act Wizikid is now the most awarded Nigerian

Leave Rema alone cause he's still coming

Burna Boy has won BET consecutively After America's Music Industry, Nigeria's

Music Industry is the second best in

the world Who's now the African Giant 🤔 — I Z U (@heisizumichaels) June 29, 2020

