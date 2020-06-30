Nigerian Model Calls Out Beyonce For Contributing To The ‘Poor Perception Of Africa’

A Nigerian model, identified as Dimso, has accused Beyonce of using African culture for personal gains without Africa benefitting from it.

The model accused the American singer of contributing to the misrepresentation of Africa through her songs, thereby giving people the impression that “Africa is this place where we wake up in the morning and tie our wrapper and put chalk on our face and scream ‘WAKANDA’ then go and hunt lions.”

Dimssoo said it’s things like this that make African Americans and other people ask if Africa has WiFi.

She also accused Beyonce of tapping into the wealth of the African culture for her art but never adding African countries to her tours.

See Her Post Here:

I want to add that I’m not saying she has to come to Nigeria or what not. I’m saying she’s contributing to the problematic ideologies of how ‘Africa’ is viewed to line her own pockets. And Africa isn’t even a country. She’s mostly taking from Yoruba culture so- — #1, again. (@Dimssoo) June 29, 2020

We don’t wake up in the morning and tie our wrapper and put chalk on our face and scream ‘WAKANDA’ then go and hunt lions. We wake up and open twitter like the rest of the world. Pls stop pushing this old narrative bc later,- — #1, again. (@Dimssoo) June 29, 2020

And one more thing. Nobody is disputing that she has done a lot of good, but she’s a human being and she’s not above mistake therefore not above critique. She has so tapped into that African queen mother thing that you people think everything she does is right. Lmao this not true — #1, again. (@Dimssoo) June 29, 2020