Nigerian Model Calls Out Beyonce For Contributing To The ‘Poor Perception Of Africa’

A Nigerian model, identified as Dimso, has accused Beyonce of using African culture for personal gains without Africa benefitting from it.

The model accused the American singer of contributing to the misrepresentation of Africa through her songs, thereby giving people the impression that “Africa is this place where we wake up in the morning and tie our wrapper and put chalk on our face and scream ‘WAKANDA’ then go and hunt lions.”

Dimssoo said it’s things like this that make African Americans and other people ask if Africa has WiFi.

She also accused Beyonce of tapping into the wealth of the African culture for her art but never adding African countries to her tours.

