NBA Calls Out Lasisi Elenu Over How He Represents Lawyers In His Skits

The Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Habeeb Lawal, Esq, has called out Instagram comedian, Lasisi Elenu over how he represents lawyers in his skits.

Lasisi Elenu had recently played the role of a lawyer in a comedy skit tagged, ‘Atomic Bomb’.

Reacting to the skit, Habeeb said the NBA was tagged to the video, and also threatened to take strict action against the comedian if he continues to ridicule the profession.

His tweet reads;

“Dear

@lasisielenu,

We’ve been tagged!

We beg to use you as a point of reference to all other comedians.

Lawyers have awesome sense of humour, as such we enjoy your jokes & appreciate the creativity.

However, if you must represent our profession in your works…

kindly ensure you properly adorn the wig, bip & gown.

We acknowledge your right of expression, but NOTE that we also reserve the rights to take all NECESSARY steps to guide against the ridicule of our noble profession and @NigBarAssoc shall not hesitate to exercise those rights.” he wrote.

