‘My Husband Knew I Was Pregnant Before I Did’ – Regina Daniels (Video)

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has dropped the first episode of her docu-reality series dubbed, Our Circle on her official YouTube channel.

In the video clip, the actress recounted how she felt after received the news that she was with child.

The entrepreneur said that she was confused and she could not explain the feeling.

Regina also revealed that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, had already told her that she was pregnant but she didn’t believe him and she had to go to four different hospitals to confirm her status.

The actress also shared her mum, Rita Daniels’ reaction upon hearing the good news.

Watch the video below: