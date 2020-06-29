Mercy Eke Mocks Those Against Going Comestic Surgery

2019 Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke has taken to her social media space to ridicule those who claim “ they can never get their body done”.

This comes after the BBNaija winner addressed those constantly attack her for going under the knife to enhance her body.

The former video vixen shared a meme insinuating that those, who are against plastic surgery, have little or no money in their bank accounts to even fund the process.

Mercy simply captioned the meme with the words; “Lmao” with three emojis.

See her post below: