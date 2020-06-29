Kim Kardashian Shares Loved Up Photos With Kanye West

By
Michael Isaac
-
Kim Kardarshian
Kim and Kanye

Popular reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, is serving love with her new photos on Instagram with Kanye West.

The couple were seen in a deserted area as they shared a photo together in a loved up position.

Kanye, in one part of the pictures, was seen holding Kim on the waist as she backed the camera.

Sharing the photos on social media, Kim K went on to wish her fans and followers a good day.

