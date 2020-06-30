Kanye West Celebrates His Wife, Kim Kardashian As She Becomes A Billionaire

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West

Popular American rapper, Kanye West has taken to social media to celebrate his wife Kim Kardashian West on her latest feat.

The business mogul shared a photo and he penned a cute message to his wife as she officially becomes a billionaire.

This new development comes after American beauty conglomerate, COTY bought a 20 percent stake in Kim’s KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the cosmetics and fragrance business at $1 billion.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper wrote;

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much.”

Read Also: Teach Your Children Things You Weren’t Taught – Rapper Erigga (Photo)

See his tweet below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here