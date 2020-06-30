Kanye West Celebrates His Wife, Kim Kardashian As She Becomes A Billionaire

Popular American rapper, Kanye West has taken to social media to celebrate his wife Kim Kardashian West on her latest feat.

The business mogul shared a photo and he penned a cute message to his wife as she officially becomes a billionaire.

This new development comes after American beauty conglomerate, COTY bought a 20 percent stake in Kim’s KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the cosmetics and fragrance business at $1 billion.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper wrote;

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much.”

See his tweet below: