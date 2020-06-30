Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten; Receives Bike Gift From Davido

Singer, Davido’s first daughter, Imade

Aurora Adeleke graduated from Kindergarten on Monday and she received a bike gift from her dad to celebrate the feat.

The 5-year-old took to her Instagram page to share some cute photos of herself as she moves up from kindergarten.

One of the photos shows the young lad posing with a cake which had the inscription; “congrats Imade on your graduation.”

The little girl was spotted in another photo, flaunting her certificate and she was also seen posing on her cute bicycle.

Her mum, Sophia Momodu also shared some moments from the virtual graduation ceremony.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Imade uploaded the photos with the words;

“Goodbye, kindergarten Thank you, Daddy, for my cake & new bicycle.”

