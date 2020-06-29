IGP Orders Ondo CP To Restore Deputy Gov’s Security Details

Adamu Mohammed, Inspector General of Police, has ordered Bolaji Salami, Ondo Commissioner of Police, to restore the security details of Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, with immediate effect.

Adamu’s order is contained in a memo addressed to the police commissioner through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, men of the Nigeria Police attached to the deputy governor were withdrawn after he had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The memo with Ref. No CB: 2002/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL/77/168 was signed on behalf of the IGP by Austine Agbonlahor, Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Last Wednesday, Ajayi had raised the alarm that his life was in danger when policemen attached to his office were withdrawn on the orders of the Commissioner of Police in the state.

The deputy governor had alleged that the Commissioner of Police worked on the instructions of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to withdraw the officers, with whom he’s had a running battle with him.

Ajayi had engaged in a confrontation with the police at the Government House following the alleged refusal of the latter to allow him to leave the premises allegedly on the orders of the governor.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor had in a statement released by his Media Aide, Mr Babatope Okeowo, lauded “the integrity and courage displayed by the majority of the lawmakers for shunning all entreaties, inducement, and intimidation to impeach him”.

The statement also urged lawmakers to also shun another latest plan to move the next meeting of the impeachment plot to a private hotel in Akure.

(NAN)