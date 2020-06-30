Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo Reveals Why She Celebrated Her Son’s Birthday With Unclad Photo

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo took to her Instagram page on Monday to celebrate her son’s 7th birthday with an unclad photo and she gave her reasons.

Akuapem Poloo wrote;

“Son today reminds me of the very day I gave birth to you with no stress and with no regret…..30th June 2013 exactly 4:46am Sunday Haha. I still remember this date paa because it’s really meant a lot to me, I only felt the 30 minutes pain when you were turning to come out🙉🙉🙉 you were soo good to me.

“I gave birth with no complication, no cut no disability Haha I love you son. You see how you looking at me always remember that I love you.

”I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don’t pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

See her post below: